Chippa’s Eva Nga hungry for goals

Newly signed Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is the man Chippa United are looking at to help solve their traditional problems in front of goal when the DStv Premiership starts later in October.

The Chilli Boys scored the least amount of goals in the league last season, with only 18 from 30 games.

They will now pin their hopes on the 27-year-old former Bidvest Wits marksman to get the goalscoring tally ticking this coming season.

Aware of the pressure on him, Eva Nga said change would only happen when the team worked together.

“I would not say I am the right person or the person who will change everything at Chippa.

“But I trust myself, I believe in me and in my teammates, and I know that we are going to score many goals if we work together,” Eva Nga said.

“As a striker I know it’s my job to score goals.

“I know I am going to score goals and that is why I am here at Chippa United ... to score goals.

“I believe in myself and the people believe in me.

“I also believe in my colleagues and the coach believes in me.

“I know I am going to do my job the way I know best.

“Yes, there is pressure, but we must work together,” he said.

Eva Nga played for Mozambique side Costa De Sol where he was the club’s top scorer with 25 goals, before moving to the now defunct Wits in January.

Unlike with his previous team, where he joined the Clever Boys midway through the season, the striker said he was happy to have been given the opportunity to be part of the preseason to get to know his teammates.

“I tried to see how they are playing and in training as well; I like to watch everyone so that I familiarise myself with each player.

“I try to use my movements in the stadium for them to know me better, because we have never played together.

“I will not say I will score 20 goals this season.

“I know if I work hard and use the information that the coach gives us at training, I will be successful for Chippa.

“I did not come here to sit on the bench.

“I came to Chippa to play; that is why I am giving my everything at training and I am pushing so hard,” Eva Nga said.