Soccer

Games against Ukraine, Switzerland

Germany's Loew cuts five players for Nations League

By Reuters - 09 October 2020 - 10:25
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnarby has been recalled to the Germany squad for the Uefa Nations League, with coach Joachim Loew dropping five players
Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnarby has been recalled to the Germany squad for the Uefa Nations League, with coach Joachim Loew dropping five players
Image: ANDREAS GEBERT/GETTY IMAGES

Berlin  – Germany coach Joachim Loew yesterday cut five players from his squad to face Ukraine and Switzerland in the Nations League as he banks on the experience of returning Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players.

Germany squandered the lead three times to settle for a 3-3 draw against Turkey on Wednesday, playing with a makeshift team as many players were rested.

It was the third game in a row that the Germans gave up a lead and ended up drawing. It was also the lowest in terms of TV audience figures in Loew's 14 years in charge.

Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri and Mahmoud Dahoud, who all played against the Turks, were dropped ahead of tomorrow's game in Ukraine and the home match against the Swiss three days later.

Loew will have Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Suele, Leon Goretzka and keeper Manuel Neuer back in his 23-man squad after they were rested along with Leipzig's Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann.

Striker Timo Werner, who has recovered from an illness, will also return as will Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

"It will be very important to win the coming matches," Loew said. "There we will obviously have a completely different team on the pitch [than against Turkey]. Everyone is fired up and highly motivated to win." – Reuters

Ajax refuse to allow African internationals to travel

Ajax Amsterdam have refused to allow four of their African internationals to travel and join up with their national teams this week because they ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Nothing concrete' in Barca talk, says Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has played down reports linking him with a move to Barcelona.
Sport
1 day ago

Former England pair Welbeck and Wilshere left without clubs

As the transfer window slammed shut on Monday, two former England internationals were left stuck outside in the cold.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X