Two coaches said to be from the same school of thought
Manqoba Mngqithi a shoo-in for Sundowns hot seat — Zondo
Now that Pitso Mosimane’s ground-breaking move to Egypt has been completed, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Khabo Zondo believes there is no better candidate to take the club forward than Manqoba Mngqithi.
With the new season set to start in three weeks, Sundowns are likely to appoint Mngqithi as an interim coach until they find Mosimane’s replacement...
