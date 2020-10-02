Former striker admits life without legendary coach won't be easy
Sundowns will survive without Pitso – Mashego
Katlego Mashego has no doubt that Mamelodi Sundowns will survive without coach Pitso Mosimane but admits they will miss his impact.
Mosimane, who brought unrivalled success to Sundowns in his eight years at the helm, resigned from the club on Wednesday to take over at Egyptian giants Al Ahly...
