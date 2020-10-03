Rulani Mokwena: ‘I am loyal and I am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns’
Mamelodi Sundowns assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena has stated “categorically” that he will not be following head coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly.
Mosimane resigned on Tuesday to join Egyptian giants Ahly‚ taking fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba with him.
Speculation had been rife that Mokwena – who recently returned to Downs after defecting to Orlando Pirates as an assistant‚ then a period as caretaker-coach‚ then being “loaned” as Chippa United’s head coach – would follow Mosimane to Cairo.
Mokwena quashed such a suggestion on Saturday with a statement released on his official Twitter account.
“I am loyal and I am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns‚” Mokwena wrote.
“I have received questions from the media and have also seen statements on social media stating that I will be joining Al Ahly as assistant coach.
“I thought it was necessary to state categorically that I am loyal to Mamelodi Sundowns and am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I am extremely happy at the club. I am honoured and feel an enormous sense of pride to be back here and would like to express my deep commitment and loyalty to the club‚ the president [Patrice Motsepe]‚ the board and the supporters‚ the yellow nation.
“Serving you brings me huge amounts of motivation and the spirit we have within us is what brings me a sense of belonging.
“The president of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Dr Patrice Motsepe‚ has supported and has always believed in me and I am thankful for the trust and confidence he has shown in me.”
Mokwena‚ the 33-year-old coaching prodigy‚ was part of Sundowns’ technical team under Mosimane that won the 2016 Caf Champions League trophy‚ along with Downs’ other assistant‚ Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mngqithi is also apparently staying at the Brazilians‚ and has been mentioned with Mokwena as a potential candidate to fill the vacated head coaching position.