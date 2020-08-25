Middendorp to miss key players against Downs

With Samir Nurkovic set to miss the clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday (6pm) and Leonardo Castro doubtful, Kaizer Chiefs' normal style of play could be comprised.

Chiefs will host Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, a clash which in all likelihood will decide who ends up lifting the Absa Premiership title next month.

Nurkovic got his fourth booking during their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Castro is also doubtful for the match after limping off early in the first half with a knee injury and was eventually replaced by the Serbian.

After the draw, coach Ernst Middendorp admitted that he will have to find solutions quickly and see who will replace Nurkovic. This will mean Middendorp could deploy Khama Billiat as a false number nine, but the worry for him could be that the ex-Sundowns attacking midfielder has not scored since September 24.

The German mentor could partner Lazalous Kambole with Bernard Parker or Dumisani Zuma.