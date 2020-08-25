Middendorp to miss key players against Downs
With Samir Nurkovic set to miss the clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday (6pm) and Leonardo Castro doubtful, Kaizer Chiefs' normal style of play could be comprised.
Chiefs will host Sundowns at Orlando Stadium, a clash which in all likelihood will decide who ends up lifting the Absa Premiership title next month.
Nurkovic got his fourth booking during their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Castro is also doubtful for the match after limping off early in the first half with a knee injury and was eventually replaced by the Serbian.
After the draw, coach Ernst Middendorp admitted that he will have to find solutions quickly and see who will replace Nurkovic. This will mean Middendorp could deploy Khama Billiat as a false number nine, but the worry for him could be that the ex-Sundowns attacking midfielder has not scored since September 24.
The German mentor could partner Lazalous Kambole with Bernard Parker or Dumisani Zuma.
Zuma usually comes on as a sub, but now he could be in line to start against the Brazilians.
Kambole should have his confidence high after scoring his first goal for the club against Stellenbosch and the Zambian will be expected to deliver again if Chiefs are to have any chance of getting a result.
“Of course it is a huge loss; there is no doubt about it. Now we must find a solution as we know certain players, in particular in the forward movement, are not in their best,” Middendorp explained.
“Let me try to find solutions inside the squad we have, in which way we can strategise it. But it is definitely something that is painful for us [not to have Nurkovic]. It is something which we did not expect; Samir and Leonardo as players in the front have been very successful this season."
Nurkovic has 13 goals in 23 league appearances, while Castro boasts seven goals from 18 matches.
Middendorp will also have to wait to see if Lebogang Manyama will return after he missed the Stellenbosch match due to injury.
