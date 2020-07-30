Soccer

Former PSL referee Peter Mabuza's 9-year wait for payout

30 July 2020 - 09:39
Neville Khoza Journalist

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Peter Mabuza is threatening to sue the SA Football Association (Safa) over loss of income.

Mabuza claims he was not compensated after he was diagnosed with a permanent disability when he officiated in the PSL match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium 10 years ago...

