SA referees desperate for R3,600 stipend

The spat between match officials and the SA Football Association (Safa) appears to be growing as referees now accuse the association of not helping them access funds from the government's solidarity fund.

Some refs have earned a paltry R3,600 since the national lockdown in March, while others have not had any income at all.

The cash-strapped referees told Sowetan that since they applied for the relief fund a few months ago, they are yet to receive any feedback from Safa.

Only 55 elite referees who are officiating in Absa Premiership matches have been receiving stipends from the PSL which amount to R3,600 a month after tax.

But those who are working in the GladAfrica Championship and don't have employment are not getting anything and are still waiting for the relief fund.

"Only referees who are working in Absa Premiership matches have been getting stipend of R3,600; for some of us who are not working, it has been difficult," a referee who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said.