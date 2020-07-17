Referee denies Safa claim they're unfit for games

A top referee has dismissed claims by his employers, the South African Football Association (Safa), that match officials are unfit and thus not ready for the restart of the Premier Soccer League season.

The referee, speaking on condition to Sowetan, doesn't identify him because match officials are not allowed to conduct media interviews, said he was puzzled by Safa's stance on the restart, reasoning most refs could officiate immediately after passing the Covid-19 test.

"We have never stopped training since lockdown," he said. "If they [Safa] say we are not ready, then I don't know.

"The only thing that is left is testing for Covid-19. I don't know why they are delaying because we have been training. We did our fitness test in January so if you want us to do another fitness test, the only thing they can do maybe is to check if we can still run. But we were given a programme which we have been following every day."