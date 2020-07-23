PSL season could end in mid-Sept.

With Fifa having given SA Football Association (Safa) a go-ahead to prolong the season beyond August, players who signed short-term two months deals with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams will remain covered.

This was confirmed by Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe after the association had a confirmation from Fifa that it can extend the season in terms of the Transfer Management System (TMS) past August yesterday.

Clubs have already extended some contracts that were ending in June to the end of August and Motlanthe said those players should not worry.

"In terms of the player contracts once you extend the registration period those players become eligible for up until the league concludes," Motlanthe told Saftja yesterday.

" So once we agree on dates (of return) it will cover (until) the end of the season."

If matches resume on August 1 they will likely be completed in the second week of September.

"In terms of that letter from Fifa what was made clear was that the 45 days which the league has spoken about has been guaranteed in that we can adjust the dates accordingly to the TMS," Motlanthe continued.

Motlanthe also revealed that referees will start arriving today to begin their medical test and that they have proposed August 1 for matches to resume.