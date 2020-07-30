Chilli Boys ready to comply and play
Chippa United's Covid-19 compliance officer Glen Minnie has outlined the strict safety regulations in place for the team when they arrive at their base camp in Johannesburg.
The Port Elizabeth side was yesterday drawn to play their remaining six matches at Orlando Stadium, a venue they will share with log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
Minnie said the club plans to leave Port Elizabeth for Johannesburg as early as possible so that the players can adapt to the new protocols.
"One of the most tough ones is that you have to spend most of the time in your room," Minnie said.
"Players will not be sharing rooms and we are not even allowed to dine together. Everybody's meals will be brought to their rooms.
"One of the other major things is that you are not allowed to be mixing with other teams if they are sharing a hotel with you; and also, loitering around at the pool area and at the reception area is prohibited.
"If anything comes for you from outside the hotel it will be left at the hotel reception and it will have to be sanitised first before you receive it.
"We even have to have a compliance certificate from the bus company that will be transporting us to the games.
"So when you get to the match you have to show the match commissioner the certificate."
He said on match-day the home team need to provide four adults to be ball retrievers because there will be no ball boys.
Minnie also stressed that if a team is not complaint on the day of the match they will forfeit points, handing the opposition team a walkover.
Asked if the Chilli Boys could afford the R2m required for the bio bubble, Minnie said: "Look, obviously it will hurt the team financially because we will be going to pre-season as well soon [after the fixtures].
"So we have to cut down on the budget in order to accommodate the money that we have spent now."
Minnie said they were still waiting to hear from the PSL where they will be staying.
"For now, we have not been told where we will be staying. We just know that we will be hosted at Orlando Stadium.
"We are anxious to know so that we can make our arrangements with the hotel in terms of what we need.
"As a compliance officer I need to be in contact with the hospitals that are close by and have their contact details in our file so that when we have an emergency, we know where to go.
"Although the PSL will be supplying all of that information, we need to be as independent as possible."
He said at the moment the team had decided on taking 50 people, which includes staff and technical team, to Johannesburg.
However, that number will be determined by the outcome of the second Covid-19 testing process which the team has scheduled for next Thursday.
Minnie said three players from their MultiChoice Diski Challenge team have been training with the first team and have been part of all the Covid protocols that the team has undergone previously.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.