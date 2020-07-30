Chilli Boys ready to comply and play

Chippa United's Covid-19 compliance officer Glen Minnie has outlined the strict safety regulations in place for the team when they arrive at their base camp in Johannesburg.

The Port Elizabeth side was yesterday drawn to play their remaining six matches at Orlando Stadium, a venue they will share with log-leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Minnie said the club plans to leave Port Elizabeth for Johannesburg as early as possible so that the players can adapt to the new protocols.

"One of the most tough ones is that you have to spend most of the time in your room," Minnie said.

"Players will not be sharing rooms and we are not even allowed to dine together. Everybody's meals will be brought to their rooms.

"One of the other major things is that you are not allowed to be mixing with other teams if they are sharing a hotel with you; and also, loitering around at the pool area and at the reception area is prohibited.

"If anything comes for you from outside the hotel it will be left at the hotel reception and it will have to be sanitised first before you receive it.

"We even have to have a compliance certificate from the bus company that will be transporting us to the games.

"So when you get to the match you have to show the match commissioner the certificate."