'We are following Fifa laws', Safa say as war of words rages on

The SA Football Association (Safa) has defended against accusations that it's refusing to make the referees available for the resumption of the Premier Soccer League, and that it aims to annul the season.

Cancelling the season altogether was a possibility discussed at this week's PSL board of governors meeting, but it was dismissed with the club owners telling the league's executive to ask sports minister Nathi Mthethwa to mediate in the impasse instead.

Safa released a statement saying its match officials won't be ready by this weekend, when the PSL wanted to restart. The association's spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said yesterday it was not Safa's wish to see the season annulled.

"The PSL should comply with the sports ministry's gazetted process. We should have overseen the testing of players and everything. But the PSL did it on their own, hence this misunderstanding. They are misleading the public saying we don't want them to restart. Why would we cancel the season? We're not broke," Chimhavi said yesterday. He was referring to conspiracy theorists' claim that Safa wants the PSL season cancelled as it doesn't have sufficient funds to complete the third-tier ABC Motsepe League.