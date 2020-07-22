The cost of a single-city biologically safe environment (BSE) to complete both the 2019-20 Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship seasons will be R100-million‚ SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed.

Various options for the end of the season will be discussed at a Premier Soccer League (PSL) Board of Governors (BoG) virtual meeting on Friday‚ including potentially declaring both null and void‚ with no champions or promotion and relegation.

Another option is to complete the Premiership and cancel the GladAfrica (First Division)‚ whose clubs are believed to be baulking at a cost of R2‚5-million to R3-million per team to house and feed squads and compete in the BSE.

Motlanthe revealed that the total cost should both the top and second-tier leagues be completed in the bio-bubble‚ including the provision and housing of more than 100 match officials‚ which Safa has said it will pay for‚ comes to R100-million‚

“The figure which has been taken out is R100-million‚” Motlanthe told an online press conference of SA Football Journalists Association (Saftja) on Wednesday.

“And that R100-million includes everyone who will be in that bubble.

“That figure includes all the 32 clubs and the match officials. They [the PSL] have made that calculation based on the requirements and the required people who will be needed in that bubble.”