Return of league action excites coaches

Kaitano Tembo and Clinton Larsen are grinning from ear to ear following the news that Premier Soccer League action is returning week after next.

These two coaches, Tembo of SuperSport United and Larsen of Polokwane City respectively, are expecting to now implement their training techniques after the green light to resume the season was given by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday.

"Now we know how to load our players and prepare them to restart the league," Tembo said after training yesterday.

"The mood was very good but the excitement didn't start yesterday, it started when we were told to train.

"This is something players needed when we were on lockdown... they are enjoying training daily now."

Tembo, who said previously that his side will need at least four weeks to get the players' fitness back, is now pleased with the amount of time they will have before matches resume next week.