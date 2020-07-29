Return of league action excites coaches
Kaitano Tembo and Clinton Larsen are grinning from ear to ear following the news that Premier Soccer League action is returning week after next.
These two coaches, Tembo of SuperSport United and Larsen of Polokwane City respectively, are expecting to now implement their training techniques after the green light to resume the season was given by PSL chairman Irvin Khoza on Monday.
"Now we know how to load our players and prepare them to restart the league," Tembo said after training yesterday.
"The mood was very good but the excitement didn't start yesterday, it started when we were told to train.
"This is something players needed when we were on lockdown... they are enjoying training daily now."
Tembo, who said previously that his side will need at least four weeks to get the players' fitness back, is now pleased with the amount of time they will have before matches resume next week.
"One can never be satisfied but I think we've had enough time. Now we are getting into our third week so it will be four weeks before we restart. But I think the amount of time is fair considering the situation," Tembo continued.
"The only issue for us is probably the match fitness. We didn't play any friendly games. But this is happening to all the teams, I don't think we can find anyone to play a friendly game against now."
Larsen, who wants to make sure City survive relegation, was also pleased with the amount of time his side will have before they resume.
City are 15th on the table tied on 23 points with AmaZulu and Baroka and are desperate to move away from the danger zone.
"It has been a long time coming and we are happy. At least now we will know what we will be working towards," Larsen said.
In yesterday's edition, we erroneously stated that former Safa referees' head Tenda Masikhwa had been dismissed from his job.
This is incorrect as Masikhwa had taken a voluntary retrenchment package and thus could not have been dismissed. We apologise for the error. - Sports editor
