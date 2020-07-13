Veteran Gould not ready to hang up his boots yet
Veteran defender Morgan Gould, 37, won't be retiring any time soon.
Gould is clubless after his contract at Stellenbosch wasn't renewed when it lapsed at the end of last month.
However, the former Bafana Bafana centre-back thinks he still has a lot to offer in the beautiful game.
"My legs will carry me until I die," Gould quipped. "There's still more I want to do on the pitch."
The lad from Noordgesig, near Soweto, aims to impart his knowledge to the youngsters when he gets a team.
"I want to inspire youngsters, that's my wish when I join a team. I want our youngsters to do more than our generation did," said Gould.
"I have gained vast experience in football, so now I aspire to teach and advise the upcoming players."
Gould started only eight of the 11 games he featured in for Stellies, having joined in July last year.
"As much as I can say that I am happy with my contributions at Stellenbosch, but as a footballer you always want more game time, that's what I can say," said Gould.
Asked if the dire financial situation across all sectors caused by the novel coronavirus played a role in his contract not being renewed, Gould emphasised that only Stellies bosses can answer that question.
"I can't answer that, you should ask the club's [Stellenbosch] management," Gould said.
As much as Gould is raring to find a new team, he currently enjoys spending time with his family, saying they are his priority at this moment.
"I am just happy to be home with my family. At this point, being with my family is the most important thing."
The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is among a host of players such as Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Joseph Malongoane (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabo Rakhale (Chippa United), Thabo Mnyamane and Thabo Qalinge (both SuperSport United), among many others, whose contracts were not renewed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.