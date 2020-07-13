Veteran Gould not ready to hang up his boots yet

Veteran defender Morgan Gould, 37, won't be retiring any time soon.

Gould is clubless after his contract at Stellenbosch wasn't renewed when it lapsed at the end of last month.

However, the former Bafana Bafana centre-back thinks he still has a lot to offer in the beautiful game.

"My legs will carry me until I die," Gould quipped. "There's still more I want to do on the pitch."

The lad from Noordgesig, near Soweto, aims to impart his knowledge to the youngsters when he gets a team.

"I want to inspire youngsters, that's my wish when I join a team. I want our youngsters to do more than our generation did," said Gould.

"I have gained vast experience in football, so now I aspire to teach and advise the upcoming players."