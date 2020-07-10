PSL vs Safa battle lines drawn as row about the return of matches escalates

The feud between the Premier Soccer League and the SA Football Association over the restart of domestic football moved up a notch yesterday, escalating tensions between the two organisations who've been like cat and mouse over the past few years.

Yesterday's PSL Board of Governors (BoG) meeting resolved that Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship matches should kick off a week from tomorrow, but Safa's hierarchy insisted that won't happen.

At the base of the latest conflict between the bodies - who in the past have clashed over petty things such as the colour of the referees' kit and serious matters like release of players for national teams - is that clubs resumed training without informing Safa this week.