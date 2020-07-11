Safa and PSL to meet on Monday on return of football

The South African Football Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League will meet on Monday again to iron out issues surrounding the return to play of professional football.

Safa acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the mother body and its professional special member had a meeting on Friday, and decided to reconvene on Monday.

A Safa statement said that the association’s delegation on Friday “comprised of the CEO [Motlanthe] and Compliance Officers while NSL was represented by the Acting CEO [Mato Madlala]”.

Motlanthe was quoted as saying: “We had a very cooperative and cordial meeting and we mutually agreed to have a follow-up meeting on Monday to deliberate issues with regards to return to training and play.

“The Association has never been against the resumption of football but we have always emphasised the need to do so under a safe environment and in line with the JLC compliance resolutions.”