Passenger bus sector does U-turn on pay hikes

A Putco bus driver who has been with the company since 2010, who spoke to Sowetan in condition of anonymity, accused the company of abusing its employees despite their years-long loyalty to the company.

"Even now, we drive old buses that don't have heaters in cold weather yet the company says it can't afford the very same 6% it pushed for during the negotiations," the driver said.

"The company can't push for 6% then use Covid-19 as an excuse, our increases should be funded by last year's profits."

Putco spokesperson Matlakala Motloung said its application for exemption "is based on the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the

financial position of Putco which was already under pressure due to the long standing underfunding of subsidised bus contracts in Gauteng.

The application affected 3,200 employees, with many of them still awaiting their May UIF Ters benefits as per the reduced shifts they now work.

"Currently there are no alternatives to consider due to the impact which the Covid-19 has had on Putco's revenue generating ability, and the fact that any one bus can only carry 50% of its carrying capacity due to the social distancing protocols.

"Putco has lost cash revenue of more than R150-million since the start of lockdown," Motloung said.