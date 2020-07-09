'They had rights to games they never showed': sports finance expert on SABC's rights to Bafana and Banyana matches

David Sidenberg, a sports commercial rights expert, says if the SA Broadcast Corporation (SABC) struggled to make its money back on its old R110m annual broadcast deal for Bafana Bafana games, then the broadcaster’s approach was arguably not strategic enough.

Sidenberg is one of the sponsorship industry’s most influential thought leaders, and he and his company BMI Sport Info are credited for the leading role they have played over the last 30 years in quantifying the impact sports marketing budgets contribute to their clients’ bottom line results.

The SABC stalled on renegotiating a deal with the SA Football Association (Safa) to air Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches after the contract expired in 2018.

Finally, after an acrimonious process where the cash-strapped SABC said it could not make the R110m it was paying back in advertising revenue, a lesser agreement was reached in October last year.