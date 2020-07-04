Benni McCarthy on his goals against Namibia: ‘I wanted to shove those Banana Bananas down their throats’

Benni McCarthy has recalled how when he scored his four goals for Bafana Bafana against Namibia at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations it was the chants of “Banana Banana” by that country’s fans in Windhoek a few months previously that had driven him.

McCarthy’s four goals in 14 minutes (8th, 11th, 19th, 21st) at Stade Municipal in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, tore the gut out of Namibia in a 4-1 victory to South Africa. It announced the arrival of a new 20-year-old star, who had signed for Ajax Amsterdam seven months previously, on the international stage.

Six weeks previously, on January 24 1998, new coach Jomo Sono had taken a full-strength but hastily prepared team to the Cosafa Cup in Namibia, where the hosts shocked Bafana 3-2 at Windhoek’s Independence Stadium.

“Namibia was incredible, you know,” McCarthy said in a press conference with the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja), recalling his four goals in Burkina Faso.

“But for me it was more of a grudge match because I made my debut coming on as a substitute against Holland, under Clive Barker, when we lost 2-0 at FNB Stadium [in June 1997], with a cameo for a few minutes.

“But my real debut came when Jomo made me the important figure of the team when we went to play a Cosafa Cup match in Windhoek.

“I had a pretty special game, with an assist for ‘Chippa’ [Phil Masinga], but unfortunately we lost. And I remember the celebrations of the Namibians because they had beaten us. And the whole stadium sang this song, ‘Banana Banana’.