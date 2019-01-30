Cape Town City smash and grab three points from Kaizer Chiefs at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs controlled most of the game and pried enough chances to have felt they had been the victims of a smash-and-grab as Cape Town City sneaked a 1-0 Absa Premiership win at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

As so often happens when a team cannot take their chances they concede.

Another horror error from Chiefs' low-on-confidence goalkeeper Virgil Vries allowed substitute Edmilson Dove a 79th-minute winner.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd when Zukile Kewuti was dismissed.

The Citizens remained in fourth place, but now only four points behind leaders Bidvest Wits, both having played 18 games.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was so pleased with the debut performance in the 1-0 Nedbank Cup win against Tornado FC of Happy Mashiane that he gave the promoted 21-year-old a second start on the left wing.