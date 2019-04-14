Bafana aim to lay down African Nations Cup marker against Cote d-Ivoire

Stuart Baxter is eyeing Bafana Bafana’s showdown against Cote d-Ivoire in the opening match of the 2019 African Nations Cup in Egypt in June as an opportunity to lay down the marker for the tournament as a whole.

Baxter has steadfastly refused to set targets at the continental showpiece but revealed that the potentially explosive clash against Cote d-Ivoire on June 24 would be crucial for his charges if they are to make an early statement in the event.

“The first one (against Cote d-Ivoire) will be important‚” he said of the game that will be followed by Namibia on June 28 and Morocco on July 1.

Bafana will play all their Group D matches at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo and will only move to the other venue if they fail to finish on top of their group.

Three points may well be enough to take Bafana to the last 16 as four best third-placed finishers will join the 12 teams that will finish first and second in the six groups in the 24-team tournament.

Baxter said if his charges are able to replicate the polished displays they delivered in the two qualifying matches against Nigeria (they beat the Super Eagles 2-0 in Uyo in June 2017 and drew 1-1 in Johannesburg in the return fixture last November)‚ then they stand a great chance of upsetting a lot of teams in Egypt.