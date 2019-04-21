After the hype of qualification‚ and with a talented team spearheaded by Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba‚ Bafana Bafana will not want to disappoint with a first-round exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But a glance at the lineups of the heavyweights they were pitted against in Group D for Egypt 2019 in the draw ceremony in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Cairo on Friday night reveals it will not be easy‚ of course‚ for South Africa.

The fourth team in Group D are neighbours Namibia.

The top two sides from the six groups‚ and four best third-placed finishers‚ reach the last-16.

With Morocco and Ivory Coast boasting players from top clubs in Europe it will be the greater togetherness of SA‚ who possess a predominantly Premier Soccer League-based squad‚ bolstered by an overseas brigade‚ that will need to come to the fore for a good showing.

TimesLIVE looks look at Morocco‚ Ivory Coast and Namibia: Morocco (Fifa world ranking 45th‚ Africa 4th)

They are the highest-ranked team in the group and have the coach who is currently the most-respected in Africa – Herve Renard‚ who won the Afcon with unheralded Zambia in 2012‚ and his group opponents Ivory Coast in 2015.

Despite their obvious pedigree‚ having played in four World Cups‚ including Russia 2018‚ the Atlas Lions have won just one Nations Cup‚ and that was way back in 1976.

They have one third-placed and two fourth-placed finishes and were losing finalists against hosts Tunisia in 2004.