Covid-19 deals footballers a double edged blow

"We provide transport for companies, tourists and so on. We employ seven people and of course it's tough at the moment. We can just hope for the best when the lockdown ends.

"Obviously, there is no income for the business and we have had to close temporarily. Hopefully when this thing passes we can continue with the business."

Black Leopards striker Robert Ng'ambi owns a restaurant/ pub in the Johannesburg CBD called Majestic. "I am worried about our employees because they

depend on the salary they get from the business," he said.

"We have about eight employees and we specialise in African cuisine. We don't know when we will open again.

"Even though we are not generating money at the moment we will try by all means to pay staff salaries somehow."

Cape Umoya midfielder Manti Mekoa, who owns a clothing boutique in Diepkloof, Soweto, said: "It's tricky one. We have had to close for now and we will see what happens when this whole thing ends.

"I have two people working for me at the shop and I will try to see how we can break bread even though there's no money coming in."

Another player who owns a business is Highlands Park midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who owns a pub, ShaYe, with former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala.