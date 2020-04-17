Covid-19 deals footballers a double edged blow
Some players in the PSL are not only footballers but employers who have thriving businesses on the side. However, with the country under a lockdown, businesses have come to a halt as people are restricted to their homes.
The economy will without doubt contract and the forthcoming recession with expected job losses will hit the country hard.
Many of these players fund their businesses from their football salaries which are now
under threat because of the suspension of games.
Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane owns Jacco Tours, a transport business. He explained how the lockdown has affected him. "I own a transport business and we have obviously been affected by this lockdown. We are not operating at the moment but we are all in the same boat," Mabokgwane told Sowetan.
"We provide transport for companies, tourists and so on. We employ seven people and of course it's tough at the moment. We can just hope for the best when the lockdown ends.
"Obviously, there is no income for the business and we have had to close temporarily. Hopefully when this thing passes we can continue with the business."
Black Leopards striker Robert Ng'ambi owns a restaurant/ pub in the Johannesburg CBD called Majestic. "I am worried about our employees because they
depend on the salary they get from the business," he said.
"We have about eight employees and we specialise in African cuisine. We don't know when we will open again.
"Even though we are not generating money at the moment we will try by all means to pay staff salaries somehow."
Cape Umoya midfielder Manti Mekoa, who owns a clothing boutique in Diepkloof, Soweto, said: "It's tricky one. We have had to close for now and we will see what happens when this whole thing ends.
"I have two people working for me at the shop and I will try to see how we can break bread even though there's no money coming in."
Another player who owns a business is Highlands Park midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who owns a pub, ShaYe, with former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala.
