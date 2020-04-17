Soccer

Covid-19 deals footballers a double edged blow

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 17 April 2020 - 11:40

Some players in the PSL are not only footballers but employers who have thriving businesses on the side. However, with the country under a lockdown, businesses have come to a halt as people are restricted to their homes.

The economy will without doubt contract and the forthcoming recession with expected job losses will hit the country hard.

Many of these players fund their businesses from their football salaries which are now
under threat because of the suspension of games.

Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane owns Jacco Tours, a transport business. He explained how the lockdown has affected him. "I own a transport business and we have obviously been affected by this lockdown. We are not operating at the moment but we are all in the same boat," Mabokgwane told Sowetan.

"We provide transport for companies, tourists and so on. We employ seven people and of course it's tough at the moment. We can just hope for the best when the lockdown ends.

"Obviously, there is no income for the business and we have had to close temporarily. Hopefully when this thing passes we can continue with the business."

Black Leopards striker Robert Ng'ambi owns a restaurant/ pub in the Johannesburg CBD called Majestic. "I am worried about our employees because they
depend on the salary they get from the business," he said.

"We have about eight employees and we specialise in African cuisine. We don't know when we will open again.

"Even though we are not generating money at the moment we will try by all means to pay staff salaries somehow."

Cape Umoya midfielder Manti Mekoa, who owns a clothing boutique in Diepkloof, Soweto, said: "It's tricky one. We have had to close for now and we will see what happens when this whole thing ends.

"I have two people working for me at the shop and I will try to see how we can break bread even though there's no money coming in."

Another player who owns a business is Highlands Park midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who owns a pub, ShaYe, with former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala.

'Leopards won't cut pay but it's hard for the club'

Black Leopards can only cut the salary of their players if the Premier Soccer League (PSL) says so to all the teams during the ongoing Covid-19 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Motaung and Khoza explain why only Chiefs and Pirates are part of project with MultiChoice

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ historical role contributing together in times of disaster‚ and what each Premier Soccer League (PSL) club can ...
Sport
1 day ago

Scramble to minimise losses at iconic 94‚000-seat 2010 World Cup venue FNB Stadium

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) are scrambling to minimise losses that will see FNB Stadium potentially lose tens of millions of Rands in 2020 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X