Lockdown a blessing for some PSL stars who are using downtime to hit the books
The Highlands Park duo of Mokete Mogaila and Given Msimango are looking on the bright side of the coronavirus lockdown.
Mogaila, 24, and Msimango, 22, are both university students and the lockdown has had an expected upside as it has provided them with more time to attend to their academics.
The two are friends and played together for University of Johannesburg (UJ) senior team. With PSL games suspended indefinitely, players are all at home with many having very little to do.
The exception, of course, is those who have registered to study. Mogaila, who is studying mathematical science at UJ, is using the free time to hit the books.
"I have been using the lockdown to do some studying while I am at home. Due to the situation I have plenty of time on my hands and I am using it mostly to attend to my books," Mogaila said.
Msimango, who is studying business management at Unisa, concurred with his teammate's feelings.
"When we are playing games and travelling a lot it can be difficult to study but now everything is different. I spend most of my time now studying and making sure assignments are up to date," said Msimango, who is in his final year.
There is some uncertainty about the academic year which has been negatively affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19. Even when the lockdown comes to an end, it will be difficult for academic programmes to continue as normal and for exams to take place.
It is likely that exam dates will have to be pushed back or be conducted online.
Msimango feels that varsities will have to use the internet to overcome the situation.
"Assignments are already being done online, so they should have a look at that model. Or year marks will be done using assignment marks only."
Mogaila, who is from GaMashashane in Limpopo, is also a final-year student.
He added: "We will just have to see what happens in the coming weeks. I know many people are worried about their studies and about what will happen at the end."
