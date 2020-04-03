Lockdown a blessing for some PSL stars who are using downtime to hit the books

The exception, of course, is those who have registered to study. Mogaila, who is studying mathematical science at UJ, is using the free time to hit the books.

"I have been using the lockdown to do some studying while I am at home. Due to the situation I have plenty of time on my hands and I am using it mostly to attend to my books," Mogaila said.

Msimango, who is studying business management at Unisa, concurred with his teammate's feelings.

"When we are playing games and travelling a lot it can be difficult to study but now everything is different. I spend most of my time now studying and making sure assignments are up to date," said Msimango, who is in his final year.

There is some uncertainty about the academic year which has been negatively affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19. Even when the lockdown comes to an end, it will be difficult for academic programmes to continue as normal and for exams to take place.