PSL players will still be paid salaries during lockdown

Premier Soccer League (PSL) players will continue receiving their salaries despite the indefinite suspension of games.

It's unclear when life will get back to normal in SA, let alone when the games will resume as the country tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Only after the end of the lockdown on April 16 can the league start to even think about resuming. The conclusion of the Absa Premiership has been pushed back from May 9 to June 30.

Most top flight clubs depend on the R2.5m monthly grant from the PSL to pay wages and to cover other expenses.

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala confirmed that clubs will continue receiving their grants, enabling them to pay salaries even though most of their employees are unable to do what they are paid for during the lockdown .

"Clubs will continue receiving their grants from the PSL. Even if the season runs until June it will not be a problem because clubs receive the grant every month throughout the year," Madlala told Sowetan.