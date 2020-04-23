Some AmaZulu players oppose pay cut

Two AmaZulu players feel that the club's forced salary cut due to the absence of all football as a result of the coronavirus crisis would be disastrous to their already stretched finances.

AmaZulu informed their players this week that they will have to take salary cuts as the club feels increased pressure from the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the national lockdown.

Speaking on condition they were not named, the two AmaZulu players said it would be difficult for them to continue with their current lifestyles and meet their commitments.

"It will be tough for us, although we understand the club's financial woes," one of the players said.

"Some of us are breadwinners in our families and not getting our full salaries will be very difficult to continue living our normal life and

also helping our families."

AmaZulu receive a R2.5m monthly grant from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and with Spar still their main sponsor, some feel they have the means to keep paying salaries in full.