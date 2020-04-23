Some AmaZulu players oppose pay cut
Two AmaZulu players feel that the club's forced salary cut due to the absence of all football as a result of the coronavirus crisis would be disastrous to their already stretched finances.
AmaZulu informed their players this week that they will have to take salary cuts as the club feels increased pressure from the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the national lockdown.
Speaking on condition they were not named, the two AmaZulu players said it would be difficult for them to continue with their current lifestyles and meet their commitments.
"It will be tough for us, although we understand the club's financial woes," one of the players said.
"Some of us are breadwinners in our families and not getting our full salaries will be very difficult to continue living our normal life and
also helping our families."
AmaZulu receive a R2.5m monthly grant from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and with Spar still their main sponsor, some feel they have the means to keep paying salaries in full.
With the league also having been halted due to the virus outbreak, this means the club is not paying for travel, accommodation and other matchday expenses.
They currently have 37 players registered for this season. The players have now asked the South African Football Players' Union to step in and represent them in the matter.
Another player said although other teams in Europe have taken this route of cutting the players' salaries, clubs in the PSL should not copy what others are doing overseas as it is not fair.
"Even though we have seen these in European countries, ours is not the same as them.
"In Europe, some players get paid weekly and their salary can last them for a month or so. Here in SA, we only get paid once a month," the player said.
"Now it becomes so difficult having to continue with life, not with the same salary we have been getting. It will be very difficult for us as players.
"Hopefully, our union and the club will come with the solution going forward."
