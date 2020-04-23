'I miss small stuff like interactions with others,' says Thomas Mlambo

What has being under lockdown taught you?

Thomas: You'd think you'd miss the big stuff but you actually miss the small interactions with human beings; the hug, the handshake, the ability to comfort and be comforted without worrying. That, for me, was quite a takeaway from this because I've been doing the lockdown alone.

Zulu: This has taught me that life can just change at any moment. You could be planning something else and then something drastic happens, especially when death is involved.

I had planned so much for 2020 but because of this, so many things have changed.

What do you miss the most?

Thomas: It's stupid stuff, like driving my car. I live very close to a filling station that has a Woollies so I haven't driven the car in a few weeks. So I miss just starting the car and having a place to go.