'I miss small stuff like interactions with others,' says Thomas Mlambo
Lockdown has proven to be a trying time yet there is much to be learnt from the past weeks spent at home.
We spoke to sportscaster Thomas Mlambo and rapper and presenter Zulu Mkhathini about what they have learnt about life in lockdown, what they miss the most, and the first thing they will do when we have finally beaten the curve.
What has being under lockdown taught you?
Thomas: You'd think you'd miss the big stuff but you actually miss the small interactions with human beings; the hug, the handshake, the ability to comfort and be comforted without worrying. That, for me, was quite a takeaway from this because I've been doing the lockdown alone.
Zulu: This has taught me that life can just change at any moment. You could be planning something else and then something drastic happens, especially when death is involved.
I had planned so much for 2020 but because of this, so many things have changed.
What do you miss the most?
Thomas: It's stupid stuff, like driving my car. I live very close to a filling station that has a Woollies so I haven't driven the car in a few weeks. So I miss just starting the car and having a place to go.
Zulu: Freedom is the ultimate joy that a human can get, so it's unfortunate that at this point we can't have it - especially as a creative. It's crazy how you can undervalue the little things of being able to just go wherever you want, whenever you want.
What is the first thing you are going to do after the lockdown?
Thomas: More than anything, I'd like to just travel... bump into someone on purpose and shake the customs official's hand, just getting that stamp of freedom on my passport.
Zulu: Releasing my music. We've been working on my project for the past two years and it was supposed to come out in April. It was my debut album and we had to push that back... I just can't wait to get on stage and perform.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.