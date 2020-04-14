Gladwin Shitolo hopes to impress Pirates coach Zinnbauer
On-loan Golden Arrows defender Gladwin Shitolo hopes to impress coach Josef Zinnbauer upon his return to Orlando Pirates.
The 30-year-old is hoping to get a fair chance under Zinnbauer after he was shipped out on loan by the previous coaching regime of Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena.
"What I know is that I will be going back to my mother club. I am going to report for pre-season at Pirates and I pray that it will all go well," Shitolo told Sowetan.
Shitolo is on his third loan spell at Abafana Bes'thende and previously has also been on a loan at Platinum Stars and Chippa United since his arrival at Pirates in 2014.
The Giyani-born utility player has not been deterred by the instability.
"I have never been discouraged because everything happens for a reason.
"When I went to Chippa, I believed that God wants to use me there at the club. So, in everything that happens, my thinking is that it's for a purpose."
He believes something good has come out from his constant loan moves.
"A few seasons ago I had a very good season at Pirates, but I never got a Bafana call-up. But now at Arrows I have that call-up that I have been praying for," he said.
Other Pirates players who will be looking to earn their place in the team after their loan deals expire are Justice Chabalala (Bloemfontein Celtic), Tercious Malepe (Chippa United), Tebogo Tlolane (Maritzburg United) and Thembela Sikhakhane (AmaZulu).
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.