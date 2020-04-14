Gladwin Shitolo hopes to impress Pirates coach Zinnbauer

On-loan Golden Arrows defender Gladwin Shitolo hopes to impress coach Josef Zinnbauer upon his return to Orlando Pirates.

The 30-year-old is hoping to get a fair chance under Zinnbauer after he was shipped out on loan by the previous coaching regime of Milutin Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena.

"What I know is that I will be going back to my mother club. I am going to report for pre-season at Pirates and I pray that it will all go well," Shitolo told Sowetan.

Shitolo is on his third loan spell at Abafana Bes'thende and previously has also been on a loan at Platinum Stars and Chippa United since his arrival at Pirates in 2014.