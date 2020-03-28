PSL recess triggered by Covid-19 could hurt in-form bottom sides
The current Absa Premiership break caused by Covid-19 may tamper with the rhythm of relegation-bound teams, especially AmaZulu and Baroka.
Having won their last matches against Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards respectively, both AmaZulu and Baroka would have preferred to keep the momentum going.
Usuthu, Bakgaga and Polokwane City, are tied on 23 points in the relegation zone with six matches remaining.
While a break would not have been welcomed by AmaZulu and Baroka, teams such as Leopards and Polokwane may take advantage of this recess period to recharge the batteries.
Leopards, at the bottom of the table with 20 points from 24 matches, have had a string of poor results. They lost their last four league matches. The forced recess could be an opportunity to rectify mistakes.
Almost every game they lost, they have committed glaring defensive errors.
Leopards need to start winning if they are to survive the chop.
Leopards have lost their confidence, and coach Allan Clark is under pressure. However, he will have to find ways to motivate his players to step up .
Rise and Shine, also in the danger zone, are also likely to benefit from the recess.
Unlike Leopards, their results in the last four matches were relatively better, having won two and lost two of their games. However, they are still not safe. They, too, need to sharpen their act.
Their last match was a 0-1 defeat to Maritzburg United.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.