PSL recess triggered by Covid-19 could hurt in-form bottom sides

The current Absa Premiership break caused by Covid-19 may tamper with the rhythm of relegation-bound teams, especially AmaZulu and Baroka.

Having won their last matches against Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards respectively, both AmaZulu and Baroka would have preferred to keep the momentum going.

Usuthu, Bakgaga and Polokwane City, are tied on 23 points in the relegation zone with six matches remaining.

While a break would not have been welcomed by AmaZulu and Baroka, teams such as Leopards and Polokwane may take advantage of this recess period to recharge the batteries.

Leopards, at the bottom of the table with 20 points from 24 matches, have had a string of poor results. They lost their last four league matches. The forced recess could be an opportunity to rectify mistakes.