Michael Morton uses break to bond with family

The coronavirus-forced football hiatus is undoubtedly a nuisance to almost everyone attached to the beautiful game, but for AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton the break is a blessing in disguise.

Having been blessed with twin girls four months ago, Morton, 31, concedes as much as he misses being on the field, keeping indoors with his bundles of joy is a priceless moment as football is suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19.

"I have got two newborn girls. They are four months [old] now. Myself and my wife [Liz] are kept very busy. Obviously, I miss playing football, but I am having a good time at home... I can say it's a blessing in disguise not to be playing," Morton told Sowetan yesterday.

While most of his time at home is consumed by daddy duties, the well-travelled midfielder hasn't forgotten he's a professional athlete, outlining he follows a strict training programme at his home gym in Umhlanga, Durban.

"I can't park my car inside because my whole garage is a home gym. It has everything I need and I have a strict plan I am using," Morton said.