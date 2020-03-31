Michael Morton uses break to bond with family
The coronavirus-forced football hiatus is undoubtedly a nuisance to almost everyone attached to the beautiful game, but for AmaZulu midfielder Michael Morton the break is a blessing in disguise.
Having been blessed with twin girls four months ago, Morton, 31, concedes as much as he misses being on the field, keeping indoors with his bundles of joy is a priceless moment as football is suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19.
"I have got two newborn girls. They are four months [old] now. Myself and my wife [Liz] are kept very busy. Obviously, I miss playing football, but I am having a good time at home... I can say it's a blessing in disguise not to be playing," Morton told Sowetan yesterday.
While most of his time at home is consumed by daddy duties, the well-travelled midfielder hasn't forgotten he's a professional athlete, outlining he follows a strict training programme at his home gym in Umhlanga, Durban.
"I can't park my car inside because my whole garage is a home gym. It has everything I need and I have a strict plan I am using," Morton said.
"As much as it's nice to stay at home, as footballers we must know the importance of staying fit. I am very careful about not getting lazy to gym. I am putting in hard work. I was told by the club I must slow down because am doing it too much, they said I'm taking a risk."
Morton was one of the five players AmaZulu suspended for "negative attitude" last month.
A few weeks later, alongside Nhlanhla Vilakazi, Thembela Sikhakhane and Jabulani Ncobeni, Morton was reinstated to the squad, with only Lehlohonolo Majoro not re-called from suspension.
"It [being suspended] was a challenging situation. But I really don't want to comment about it... it's in the past now," the ex-Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United man said.
Morton's Usuthu contract ends in June and the tough-tackling midfielder says the ball is in AmaZulu's court to decide his future.
"My contract is the least of my worries right now. My agent has been in talks with AmaZulu, so I'll wait for them, but it's obviously up to the club to decide if they keep me or not."
