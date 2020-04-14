AmaZulu's Bongi Ntuli hopes he still has a chance to chase Pirates rival Gabadinho Mhango

AmaZulu striker Bongi Ntuli will be hugely disappointed if the Absa Premiership season is cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and he is not able to fight for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award.

The 29-year-old Ntuli has been in good scoring form with a return of 12 of the club’s 14 goals after 24 matches and he desperately wants to challenge for the top goal scorer award at the end of the season.

Ntuli was tied with Peter Shalulille of Highlands Park and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United at 12 goals each when the season was suspended and they were chasing Orlando Pirates rival Gabadinho Mhango who is leading the pack with 14.

“Having the opportunity to fight for the top scorer award is one thing that I want but we will see what happens as this situation is out of everyone’s control‚” he said.

“I take motivation from the fact that we still have six games remaining in the season as AmaZulu and maybe I will continue scoring.

"The reason for my good scoring form this season is that I have been dedicated to my work at training with extra sessions and during matches.

"I can say that it has worked for me but the challenge is to continue doing the same when the league resumes.”

If he continues banging in the goals when the league eventually resumes‚ it will be good for AmaZulu as they are currently in the relegation zone and in serious danger of getting the chop.

“It is true that individually I have done fairly well and I have managed to score the goals‚ but I am not happy with the position that the club is in at the moment.

"We are in the relegation zone and if things don’t improve‚ we will go down.

"I hope that when the league resumes we can push as a team and get ourselves out of this position that we find ourselves in at the moment.”

Ntuli was overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki when he announced the squad that was to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month.

Those matches have since been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“A lot of people wanted me to be in the national team but I believe that everything has its time and my time will come in the future‚" he said.

"I don’t want to say I was disappointed when the national coach did not include in the squad‚ I told myself that my time will come.

"My motivation and focus is on scoring goals that will help AmaZulu to be in a good position on the log.

"When the season resumes‚ I will continue working hard and hopefully the coach will give me an opportunity as time goes on.

"But I am not disappointed at all.”