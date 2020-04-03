Agents reckon PSL transfer deadline will be extended

"As you know pre-contracts are agreed to six months before the contract ends. What I believe will happen is that the new transfer window will only open when the league finishes," Binkin said.

"We will have to wait and see what happens after this situation comes to an end but extending the window will have to be considered."

In the off-season, clubs strengthen their squads from April to August 31. Fifa has already made a proposal that would force players to finish the season with their current clubs even though their contracts will expire on June 30.

Agent for Thabo Matlaba and Gift Motupa, Abbie Rasimphi, said: "There is a national crisis, so we can't be thinking about ourselves right now and being selfish. The focus is on fighting this virus. I think the people running the PSL are very capable leaders who will decide on what happens with the transfer window."

Due to Covid-19, the PSL may be forced to extend the registration period for players.

Currently, the PSL handbook states: "The first registration period will be from 1 July until 31 August, provided that in the event that the season is extended by the executive committee beyond 30 June, then the aforesaid period will be from the first day after the end of the extended season until 31 August."