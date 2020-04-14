Soccer

Malesela: 'You wake up in the morning and don’t know what you are going to do for the rest of the day'

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 14 April 2020 - 14:21
TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela celebrates with his players after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final on May 18 2019 in Durban.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Dan Malesela is pulling his hair out in frustration at home as he is without a coaching job and misses running the rule over players at the training ground.

Malesela has been without a job since February when he parted ways with GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy‚ the club he led to the Nedbank Cup title last season and also to qualification to the play-off stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The frustrated coach said sitting at home and twiddling his thumbs has been very difficult.

“I am ready to go back to work and coach‚ sitting at home is not good‚” said Malesela.

“You wake up in the morning and don’t know what you are going to do for the rest of the day.

"It’s not easy for someone like me who is used to be out and about‚ my mind is always occupied with training and planning for the opposition.” he said.

