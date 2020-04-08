Pitso sings Sundowns' praises despite setbacks

They were humbled in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal by Al-Ahly, and have been on the back-foot for most of this campaign in the Absa Premiership.

Yet Pitso Mosimane reckons Mamelodi Sundowns have improved when compared to last term, where they humiliated the same Ahly, the Egyptian giants, and went on to defend the league title.

"We've made strides this season, we are better than last year," Mosimane maintained, even as his team have not occupied top spot this season and trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by four points, albeit with a match in hand.

"We have already won a cup (Telkom Knockout). We made the semifinals of the MTN8. We are in the semis of the Nedbank Cup. We are second on the log, four points behind. You may say we have regressed because last year we made the semifinals of the Champions League. But I look at how we played in the group stages. We went through unbeaten, for the first time. We qualified (for the quarterfinals) with two games to spare."