Player contracts headache as football leagues pause

With a number of football leagues across the world likely to resume beyond June after the coronavirus-forced suspension, a chaos involving players whose current contracts end in June looks to be on the cards.

Many players such as Mamelodi Sundowns' Oupa Manyisa, Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United and Happy Jele at Orlando Pirates, just to name a few in the Premier Soccer League, will be out of contract in June.

Other players whose deals with their current clubs come to an end in June have since penned pre-contracts elsewhere, like George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs, who's pledged his future to Sundowns.

What will happen to all these players should the league be concluded beyond the cessation of their running contracts? That's quite a tricky question amid the global outbreak of Covid-19.