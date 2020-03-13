Bafana Bafana matches against Sao Tome called off

However, Caf have reviewed this decision based partly on the number of foreign-based players – most of whom are sure to ply their trade with clubs in Europe – who will be honouring call-ups from their national squads.

A Caf statement released on Friday stated: “As Caf’s top priority remains the health and safety of our stakeholders (players, officials, sponsors, broadcasters, employees ... etc), we have been monitoring closely, together with our medical committee, the impact of the current coronavirus crisis ... ”

Accordingly, football’s continental ruling body noted that, “several players who are supposed to play the next Afcon qualifiers come from countries which have been severely affected by the virus (Europe, Asia)”.

Also that, “several African governments have taken strong restrictions on travels: lockdown, quarantine for people coming from countries affected by the virus”.

And it was noted that, “several clubs refuse now to release their players for the international matches”.

Caf concluded: “For the above reasons and after studying carefully the current situation, Caf has decided to postpone the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers, scheduled from March 25 to 31 2020.”

Bafana are currently second in Group C from an away defeat against Ghana and home win against Sudan.