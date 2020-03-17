'No major financial loss due to cancellation of matches',

The SA Football Association (Safa) has not incurred any major losses after Bafana Bafana's match with Sáo Tomé was postponed due to the global coronavirus crisis.

Bafana were scheduled to face Sáo Tomé in back-to-back qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the end of the month.

SA were to host the island nation at the FNB Stadium on March 27, with the away leg meant for March 31. This was before CAF declared a suspension of the qualifiers.

At the squad announcement last week, team manager Levy Ramajoe confirmed that the Molefi Ntseki-coached team would travel in a chartered flight as a precaution to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 and would be booked at Pestana Hotel in Sáo Tomé. Further costs to book flights for overseas-based players to the OR Tambo Airport would have also been incurred.