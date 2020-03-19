Fear and myths over coronavirus further mystify the pandemic, leading to hysteria

By now you must have seen photos of empty shelves, lines of people buying up toilet paper and nonperishable food items.

If you haven't yet got hold of hand sanitisers and other personal disinfectants, all the best trying to find any.

I didn't need photographs to confirm this panic buying. Just this week when I went to do my weekly shopping at my local shopping centre, the shelves were bare. At one Woolworths, all the fruits, veggies and milk, poultry, meat and all baked goods including bread were sold out.

I guess those buying up the whole shop are planning to hibernate and not come out of their houses for the next several weeks or until Covid-19 subsides.

If you're on WhatsApp and other social media, you must have come across interesting "facts" about Covid-19.

There are conspiracy theories about how Covid-19 was "engineered". Other posts ask whether anyone has seen someone with the disease and where the evidence is that it is killing so many people.