PSL can play on behind closed doors, says sports minister Nathi Mthethwa

Minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) can continue being played behind closed doors - but only under stringent health and safety guidelines that are in line with disaster management requirements.

The PSL suspended this week’s fixtures in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a state of disaster as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Speaking after meeting various sporting federations in Pretoria on Tuesday, Mthethwa said the football programme could continue.

"As we speak, they can have their match tomorrow with no spectators," he said.

"Even if we are going to reach a point where there may be no matches, it will be gradually phased in. But there is an obligation on them to follow to the letter the health and hygiene protocols as outlined by the department of health.