South Africa

Masechaba Ndlovu new spokesperson for Nathi Mthethwa

By Staff Reporter - 12 March 2020 - 17:04
Masechaba Ndlovu,
Masechaba Ndlovu,
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu will now be spokesperson for the minister of sports, arts & culture Nathi Mthethwa, replacing Asanda Magaqa.

Mthethwa announced on Thursday that Ndlovu would be an integral part of the department going forward.

“I am pleased to welcome Masechaba Ndlovu to the department of sports, arts & culture as my newly appointed spokesperson. As a department we know that you will play an integral part in executing our motto of 'laying the foundation for greatness'."

Ndovu was last year axed from popular radio station Metro FM.

On the appointment Ndlovu said: “It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed.”

Masechaba Ndlovu in centre of feud at brother Tebogo's funeral

Controversial television and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu was apparently at the centre of a family feud over funeral arrangements for her ...
Entertainment
4 months ago

Thugs pounce on Masechaba Ndlovu

'Sorry,' they say as they escape with car, phones and TV
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X