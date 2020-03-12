Masechaba Ndlovu new spokesperson for Nathi Mthethwa
Radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu will now be spokesperson for the minister of sports, arts & culture Nathi Mthethwa, replacing Asanda Magaqa.
Mthethwa announced on Thursday that Ndlovu would be an integral part of the department going forward.
“I am pleased to welcome Masechaba Ndlovu to the department of sports, arts & culture as my newly appointed spokesperson. As a department we know that you will play an integral part in executing our motto of 'laying the foundation for greatness'."
Ndovu was last year axed from popular radio station Metro FM.
On the appointment Ndlovu said: “It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed.”
