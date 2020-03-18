Social runners dealt financial blow by Two Oceans marathon cancellation

The cancellation of the Two Oceans Marathon has left many social runners in a stressful state, mainly because of the financial loss they suffered as a result.

One such person is Harry Mathobela, who was excited to run his maiden Two Oceans during the Easter weekend next month and make his debut at one of the biggest ultra-marathons in the world. Unfortunately, his dream remains just that - a dream that will not be fulfilled, at least not this Easter.

It will take another year of training for the social runner to realise his dream, due to the cancellation over coronavirus fears. It is the first time in 70 years that Two Oceans won't take place.

But what disappointed Mathobela the most was that the Two Oceans Marathon organisers are not planning to refund the runners who have paid for entries.

The Fat Cats athletics club runner is going to lose close to R3,000 he spent, which includes flight bookings.

He had booked a Kulula flight to Cape Town for R2,486.11 and paid R575 for his Ultra entry. For accommodation he had arranged to stay with Cape-based friends.

"I trained hard for this marathon and I feel like all my training sessions are down the drain," he told Sowetan yesterday.