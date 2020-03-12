Sundowns close gap on Kaizer Chiefs to just 4 points

Just a few hours after a confirmation of snatching up George Maluleka from Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns piled more misery on Amakhosi in the title run-in by beating Stellenbosch 1-0 at Athlone Stadium last night.

It was Themba Zwane's solitary strike very early in the first-half that gifted Sundowns maximum points - narrowing the gap between them and log leaders Chiefs to four points with a game in hand. The Brazilians are now on 44 points from 21 games.

Earlier on yesterday, Chiefs confirmed Maluleka will be joining Downs at the end of the season after penning a pre-contract. Many questioned the timing of revealing such news amid the title run-in.

Owing to the vexatious case of loadshedding across the country, the venue's floodlights weren't fully functional . However, this never affected the proceedings in any way.

While Sundowns kept all their usual suspects in the starting XI, Stellenbosch made a wholesale changes to the line-up that was thumped 3-0 by Maritzburg United in their last outing on Friday.