Mpho Matsi can't wait to take on ex-teammate Jali

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi is looking forward to his midfield battle with his former teammate Andile Jali, when Mamelodi Sundowns visit.

The midfield duo were part of the exciting Pretoria University team that made it to the Nedbank Cup final in 2009. Matsi stayed with the Pretoria club until 2015 before joining Mpumalanga Black Aces while Jali left them in 2009 for Orlando Pirates.

Their current teams will now face off in a league clash at Athlone Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Matsi, 30, and Jali, 29, played together under the tutelage of Stellies coach Steve Barker.

"It's a challenge that will be exciting and interesting. As a footballer you always want to test yourself and Andile is without doubt one of the top midfielders in the country," Matsi said. "I will have to be at my best on the night and do as much as I can. Of course they have a star-studded team and have many other quality players who we will have to be careful of."