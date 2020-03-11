Midfielder George Maluleka has signed a pre-contract to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season‚ Kaizer Chiefs have announced.

Chiefs on Wednesday announced that their 31-year-old midfielder Maluleka will join Sundowns from next season.

Maluleka‚ who joined Amakhosi from SuperSport United in January 2014‚ had been involved in protracted negotiations to renew his contract‚ which have now clearly failed.

“The contract talks between Kaizer Chiefs and midfielder George ‘Mido’ Maluleka have reached an unexpected ending‚” a statement from Chiefs read.

“Kaizer Chiefs offered the 31-year-old a two-year contract extension + one-year option to renew on his current contract‚ but he turned it down.

“Following a string of negotiations‚ the player himself revealed to the club that he has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Notably‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have not informed Chiefs about their engagements with George Maluleka as protocol dictates.”

