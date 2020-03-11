Soccer

Leopards coach could face the sack

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 11 March 2020 - 12:55
Alan Clark, coach of Black Leopards, could be walking the plank after a poor run of results.
Alan Clark, coach of Black Leopards, could be walking the plank after a poor run of results.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Could this be the end of the road for yet another coach at Black Leopards?

Pressure is mounting on caretaker coach Alan Clark after the top flight strugglers suffered their fourth consecutive league loss in midweek. Clark has been in charge of five league games with one win and four losses.

Leopards lost 0-1 loss to Bidvest Wits thanks to a Terrence Dzvukamanja goal on Tuesday night in a result that left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Clark is the fourth coach to be in charge of the team with Lionel Soccoia, Luc Eymael and Cavin Johnson having come before him.

Johnson was the last to be fired after just five games in charge where they lost four and drew one.

Alan Clark flays errant players

Lidoda Duvha slide to bottom of log.
Sport
2 days ago

Leopards coach Alan Clark gets advice from Gavin Hunt

Black Leopards coach Alan Clark says Gavin Hunt has -given him some advice on how to succeed at Lidoda Duvha.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Relegation battle set to go down to the wire

Four contenders on 20 points.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Clark however remains adamant that he can rescue the team from the relegation chop.

“I would be here if I was not confident that I can get the team out of the situation. I still think we have a talented squad at my disposal. In many departments we have the experience,” Clark said.

“In those six games remaining we probably need 10 points to be safe. If we keep performing like this we will get them.”

Some signs of discord in the team are showing. Boos rang out from the supporters as Clark substituted captain Thabo Matlaba in the second half against Wits.

“I can’t please the fans by making changes that they think are the best. I have to put my head on the block sometimes. Thabo had played a game a few days ago and he is not the youngest player in the world.”

Clark’s saving grace could come in the Nedbank Cup where they are in the quarterfinal. Leopards could provide their 40-year-old coach with some breathing space if they win against neighbours Baroka in the R7m cup on Saturday.

“We will give that game our all and try to progress further. Perhaps it could give us the spark that we need for the league.”

Records of Leopards' coaches this season

Clark's record (all competitions)

Games: 6

Losses: 4

Wins: 2

Johnson's record

Games: 5

Losses: 4

Draws: 1

Eymael's record

Games: 9

Wins: 3

Losses: 4

Draws: 2

Soccoia's record

Games: 5

Wins: 1

Losses: 3

Draws: 1

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X