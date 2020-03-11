Leopards coach could face the sack
Could this be the end of the road for yet another coach at Black Leopards?
Pressure is mounting on caretaker coach Alan Clark after the top flight strugglers suffered their fourth consecutive league loss in midweek. Clark has been in charge of five league games with one win and four losses.
Leopards lost 0-1 loss to Bidvest Wits thanks to a Terrence Dzvukamanja goal on Tuesday night in a result that left them rooted to the bottom of the table.
Clark is the fourth coach to be in charge of the team with Lionel Soccoia, Luc Eymael and Cavin Johnson having come before him.
Johnson was the last to be fired after just five games in charge where they lost four and drew one.
Clark however remains adamant that he can rescue the team from the relegation chop.
“I would be here if I was not confident that I can get the team out of the situation. I still think we have a talented squad at my disposal. In many departments we have the experience,” Clark said.
“In those six games remaining we probably need 10 points to be safe. If we keep performing like this we will get them.”
Some signs of discord in the team are showing. Boos rang out from the supporters as Clark substituted captain Thabo Matlaba in the second half against Wits.
“I can’t please the fans by making changes that they think are the best. I have to put my head on the block sometimes. Thabo had played a game a few days ago and he is not the youngest player in the world.”
Clark’s saving grace could come in the Nedbank Cup where they are in the quarterfinal. Leopards could provide their 40-year-old coach with some breathing space if they win against neighbours Baroka in the R7m cup on Saturday.
“We will give that game our all and try to progress further. Perhaps it could give us the spark that we need for the league.”
Records of Leopards' coaches this season
Clark's record (all competitions)
Games: 6
Losses: 4
Wins: 2
Johnson's record
Games: 5
Losses: 4
Draws: 1
Eymael's record
Games: 9
Wins: 3
Losses: 4
Draws: 2
Soccoia's record
Games: 5
Wins: 1
Losses: 3
Draws: 1