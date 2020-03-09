Optimistic Mokwena aims to rescue Chilli Boys from axe

Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena is optimistic that he will save the team from relegation.

Mokwena, who joined Chippa from Orlando Pirates last week, replacing Norman Mapeza, started his tenure with a goalless draw against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

"We don't even think of anything else except trying to make sure that we are looking at 30 points," Mokwena said.

Mokwena has been idle since he was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer at Pirates in December before joining Chippa. He believes this was the right time for him to make a comeback and will only worry about his future when the season ends.

"I took my time and I made the right decision to come to Chippa, there were other offers, but I was waiting for the right project, a short-term situation to try and help the team," Mokwena added.