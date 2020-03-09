Optimistic Mokwena aims to rescue Chilli Boys from axe
Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena is optimistic that he will save the team from relegation.
Mokwena, who joined Chippa from Orlando Pirates last week, replacing Norman Mapeza, started his tenure with a goalless draw against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.
"We don't even think of anything else except trying to make sure that we are looking at 30 points," Mokwena said.
Mokwena has been idle since he was replaced by Josef Zinnbauer at Pirates in December before joining Chippa. He believes this was the right time for him to make a comeback and will only worry about his future when the season ends.
"I took my time and I made the right decision to come to Chippa, there were other offers, but I was waiting for the right project, a short-term situation to try and help the team," Mokwena added.
"I'm not even thinking about the long-term, I want to focus on the short-term and for me, at this moment in time, is to assist the club to remain in the PSL. The other things we will see after the season."
The 35-year-old was also pleased with a point against Wits away, having only had one training session.
"Very difficult game for us away from home, we came with only one real training session after our arrival and of course there is not a lot you can do from a tactical perspective.
"But what helped is we could manipulate the situation and try to improve the team using a lot of video footage and particularly because we watched the last five games of Chippa and it helped us a lot."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.