Wits add more woes for Leopards

With each passing game, Black Leopards are sinking deeper and deeper into relegation trouble as they lost their fourth consecutive league match last night.

The Venda club now remain bottom of the table following their 0-1 loss to Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium. A 30th minute header from Terrence Dzvukamanja won the home side the game as Wits breathed a sigh of relief to grab their first win in three league matches.

Pressure continues to mount on coach Alan Clark as the team stares relegation in the face. Wits, on the other hand, have all but used up their games in hand and are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.