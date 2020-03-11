Wits add more woes for Leopards
With each passing game, Black Leopards are sinking deeper and deeper into relegation trouble as they lost their fourth consecutive league match last night.
The Venda club now remain bottom of the table following their 0-1 loss to Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium. A 30th minute header from Terrence Dzvukamanja won the home side the game as Wits breathed a sigh of relief to grab their first win in three league matches.
Pressure continues to mount on coach Alan Clark as the team stares relegation in the face. Wits, on the other hand, have all but used up their games in hand and are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
The match started with the Lidoda Duvha looking the more aggressive and showed some promise of scoring in the opening quarter of the match.
Meanwhile, Gavin Hunt's Clever Boys were just bending those crosses into the box in the hope that it will find target man Eva Nga.
The tactic from the home side was to let Nga bulldoze through the opposition defence. The Cameroonian was locked in a physical duel with equally powerful Leopards defender Isaac Masia.
Those crosses into the penalty area finally paid off in the 30th minute but it was not Nga who got the header but it was rather the diminutive Dzvukamanja who got on the end of a Deon Hotto delivery.
