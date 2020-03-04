Agony for crash victims' families

The families of the victims of Monday's horror bus crash that claimed 29 lives and left 68 people injured near Centane, Eastern Cape, yesterday began the agonising process of identifying their loved ones at Butterworth Forensic Mortuary.

MEC for transport Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said the postmortems were expected to start yesterday and that Africa Best (AB350) Bus Company had provided free transport to take family members from Cebhe village in Centane to Butterworth and back.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula placed the death toll at 29, with around 60 people injured.

Mbalula said it was believed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, but further investigations into the cause of the crash were still being conducted.

He visited those who were still in hospital and also addressed concerned community members, promising harsher punishment for those operating unroadworthy public transport vehicles.

Survivors including Bukelwa Nkonki, 33, and Vulindlela Malambisa, 53, who miraculously escaped the crash almost unhurt, told Sowetan's sister publication DispatchLIVE that the bus was speeding and had been overloaded.