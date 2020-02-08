Amazulu ready for challenge against Celtic

You'd expect a team in AmaZulu's situation on the log to prioritise staving off relegation over any other competition.

However, Usuthu coach Jozef Vukusic feels giving the Nedbank Cup a full go won't have any deleterious effects on their battle to survive in the elite league.

The Durbanites are 15th on the table, having been enduring a poor season, with just 20 points from 21 outings.

In the first round of the Ke Yona Cup, Usuthu trade blows with an indifferent Bloemfontein Celtic outfit at Dr Molemela Stadium today at 3pm.

"My team is ready for the challenge against Celtic. We are very happy to go play the Nedbank Cup," said Vukusic.

"I don't think this cup can disrupt our plans to fight for our lives in the league.

"We are fully focused on this cup, we take it very seriously," he said.